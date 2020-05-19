Arts & Entertainment

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.
LAS VEGAS -- An actor in the film "Twilight" and his girlfriend were found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium, authorities said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said foul play was not suspected in the May 13 deaths of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27.

The coroner said their causes and manners of death won't be known until medical examiners receive toxicology test results in several weeks.

The bodies were found after police were summoned to a report of a dead body in a residential complex several miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Las Vegas Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said the deaths were not considered to be the result of a criminal act.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that she had planned to meet with Boyce today to talk about a chicken wing business they wanted to open. She referred also to Boyce's 10-year-old daughter. Adepoju had a 4-year-old son.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactormovie newsobituarylas vegasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in western US, including CA
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
Long Beach expected to vote on plan to open streets for outdoor dining
Nancy Pelosi called President Trump 'morbidly obese.' Is he?
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Show More
Carbon emissions could drop to lowest level since World War II
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
2 more firefighters injured in downtown LA explosion released from hospital
Gilbert Arenas says he won $330K in lottery after chance encounter
LAPD commander who survived COVID-19 donating plasma
More TOP STORIES News