HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Malibu twins Julian and Milo Sposato ready to compete in Sunday's 'American Idol'

Twins and Malibu residents Milo and Julian Sposato came to the ABC7 set and talked about competing on "American Idol." (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Twins and Malibu residents Milo and Julian Sposato came to the ABC7 set and talked about competing on "American Idol."

The brothers perform together and are part of a band called SpoBro. While the brothers were talking about their chance on "American Idol," their mother and sister sat behind the camera to show their support.

Milo and Julian said their family is very supportive and musically inclined. Their father is a composer and they said they grew up listening to and playing music.

When asked if they felt one of the judges was a little more in their corner than others, the twins said they felt Lionel Ritchie understood them as they made jokes about their hair and talked about performing on stage.

Milo and Julian are pursuing their music careers and attending college locally.

You can catch them on "American Idol" Sunday at 8 p.m.
