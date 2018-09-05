ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job after Trader Joe's job shaming controversy: 'I was moved by him'

Actor Geoffrey Owens talks to ''Good Morning America'' about the ''job shaming'' controversy, saying he doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for him for having a job at Trader Joe's. (''Good Morning America'')

Just days after photos of Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe's circulated and led to cries of job shaming, the actor has been offered a job by Tyler Perry.

"I know a lot of people in the business, in Hollywood, that refuse to go to work when they're between acting gigs. So when I saw, that I was moved by him. That's the true measure of a man, the true measure of an artist," Perry told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "I have such tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working."

RELATED: 'The Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on Trader Joe's job shaming controversy

Perry, who created The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN, posted the offer shortly after The Cosby Show actor spoke to GMA on Tuesday. During that interview, Owens said that at first he was hurt by the attention but he was later encouraged by all the support.



Owens, who told GMA that he didn't want to be handed jobs because of the attention surrounding the story, had only positive things to say about Perry's offer.

"It's certainly very generous of him to even put that out there. It's very encouraging," he said.

ABC News reports that Owens and Perry have worked something out but didn't elaborate.

"They have talked and he's going to be going down to Atlanta," Robin Roberts said after speaking with Perry.
