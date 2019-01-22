NETFLIX

'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot

LOS GATOS, Calif. --
Netflix says the true crime series "Unsolved Mysteries" is getting a reboot.

The original producers of the show are teaming up with the people behind the wildly popular "Stranger Things" series for a modern take on the classic series.

Netflix said in the release that, "Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases."

The original series ran for 11 seasons with 260 episodes that covered 1,000 true crime stories. It received six Emmy nominations.

The new series will feature 12 episodes.
