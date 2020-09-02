Arts & Entertainment

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland sets major beam as construction continues on new attraction

'Happiest view on earth' gives sneak peek of construction at Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland.
ANAHEIM (KABC) -- The new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway took a big step in its construction at Disneyland. The first steel beam was set in place at the future attraction.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock shared the news on social media, captioning his behind-the-scenes post the "happiest view on Earth".

Construction has been chugging away amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the attraction's debut has been moved to 2023 because of delays.

The same ride already opened at Walt Disney World in Florida earlier this year, before the pandemic.
