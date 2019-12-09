wheel of fortune

Vanna White to step in for Pat Sajak as host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Wheel of Fortune" fans will see a first on Monday night: Vanna White is hosting a full show.

The episodes were filmed while regular host Pat Sajak recovered from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

White stepped in for 3 weeks' worth of shows.

In 1996, White played host for one segment when Sajak came down with laryngitis and couldn't finish the show as host.

He actually played White's role as a letter turner for that segment.

Click here to find out when "Wheel of Fortune" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenttelevisionwheel of fortunegame show
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
Veterans win big playing 'Wheel of Fortune'
Alex Trebek attends Walk of Fame unveiling for producer Harry Friedman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Claremont nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Kidnapped OC jewelry store owner found tied up, beaten
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
Zillow will buy your LA, Orange county home
1 injured after blaze erupts at San Bernardino apartment complex
Show More
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Items stolen from family of Ozzy's guitarist Randy Rhoads recovered
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
More TOP STORIES News