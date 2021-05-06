entertainment

Global Citizen's VAX LIVE concert reunites the world and raises vaccine awareness

By
EMBED <>More Videos

VAX LIVE concert reunites the world

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentinglewoodlos angelesvaccinesconcertentertainmentprince harrycovid 19 vaccinejennifer lopezcoronavirus pandemicvice president joe bidenfundraisercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
VAX LIVE concert reunites the world
'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell
Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble brings music of India to your home!
'Field of Light' exhibit in Central CA is back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam videos: Sheriff's deputy hurt, suspect killed in Perris shootout
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
LAPD breaks up Chris Brown's massive birthday party in Tarzana
Knott's Berry Farm reopens to season passholders
Angels release Albert Pujols after nearly a decade with the team
Small 'pop-top' camper is back, this time from Mercedes-Benz
Video: Man throws Molotov cocktail at cars in Kern County
Show More
Fake vaccine cards allegedly sold at California bar
COVID vaccines can take on new variants, studies show
Kardashian named in court papers alleging statue was illegally imported
Car seen driving backwards on Washington freeway
Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena back open
More TOP STORIES News