VIDEO: Dave Grohl, Brandi Carlile cover Beatles as buskers at famed Pike Place Market in Seattle

SEATTLE (KABC) -- People visiting Seattle's famed Pike Place Market were treated to a special performance by Dave Grohl and Brandi Carlile.The two stars covered The Beatles staple, "Let it Be" on Sunday. Though the two musicians are world famous, they performed busker-style at the market to the joy of many onlookers. The two were joined by two other performers.When the group completed the rousing performance, the crowd at the market erupted into applause.