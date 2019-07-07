Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: Mariah Carey hits high note to win 'bottle cap challenge'

First, we thought it was Jason Statham, but is Mariah Carey the new master of the "bottle cap challenge?"

The goal is to untwist the cap of a bottle with a perfectly placed kick, but naturally, Mariah found a way to make the challenge her own.

RELATED: Jason Statham's 'bottle cap challenge' kick video goes viral

As she takes a swing at it, or should we say, "sing" at it, she uses her voice to successfully complete the challenge.

Upon hitting one of her famous high notes, the bottle top flies right off.

Her tweet of the video, captioned "Challenge accepted!" is going viral:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbizarreinternetentertainmentviral videobuzzworthysingingsocial mediafun stufftwittermariah careyviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News