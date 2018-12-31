NEW YEAR'S EVE

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for New Year's Eve celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.

Take a look at more stories and videos about New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew year's evefireworksnew year's eve eventu.s. & worldbuzzworthynew year's day
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Rose Parade road closures
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Metro offering free transit rides on New Year's Eve
More new year's eve
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
'Biggest one we've ever tackled', says Adam McKay about 'Vice'
5 popular films worth checking out in Santa Ana this week
The very best movies screening in Costa Mesa this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Security guard charged with murder for shooting at Hollywood Walgreens
Man accused of stabbing IE grandmother multiple times
Knife-wielding suspect killed in LAPD shooting in Van Nuys
Rose Parade watchers camp out early
Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve
Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown
Mom says man "intentionally" killed 7-year-old
How to save money on prescription drugs in 2019
Show More
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
CDC warns about flu-like respiratory virus cases in young children
Rose Parade road closures
Worker in Sun Valley killed after vehicle lifted by floor jack falls
More News