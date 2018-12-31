Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
NEW YEAR'S EVE
VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4997082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
kabc
by Juan Carlos Guerrero
Monday, December 31, 2018 05:51PM
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for
New Year's Eve
celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.
Take a look at more stories and videos about
New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
new year's eve
fireworks
new year's eve event
u.s. & world
buzzworthy
new year's day
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Rose Parade road closures
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Metro offering free transit rides on New Year's Eve
More new year's eve
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
'Biggest one we've ever tackled', says Adam McKay about 'Vice'
5 popular films worth checking out in Santa Ana this week
The very best movies screening in Costa Mesa this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Security guard charged with murder for shooting at Hollywood Walgreens
Man accused of stabbing IE grandmother multiple times
Knife-wielding suspect killed in LAPD shooting in Van Nuys
Rose Parade watchers camp out early
Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve
Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown
Mom says man "intentionally" killed 7-year-old
How to save money on prescription drugs in 2019
Show More
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
CDC warns about flu-like respiratory virus cases in young children
Rose Parade road closures
Worker in Sun Valley killed after vehicle lifted by floor jack falls
More News