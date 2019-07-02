Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: 'Spider-Man' stars lifts spirits of young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The cast of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" took a break from saving the world to pay a surprise visit to a group of kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya signed autographs and took selfies for the young patients last week.

Video shared by the hospital shows the actors dressed in their superhero costumes. Holland, who plays Spider-Man, even did some back flips for the kids. The web-slinger also pushed a child in a toy car while Zendaya, who plays Mary Jane, helped wheel the boy's IV machine down a hallway as the trio chased after Gyllenhaal, who plays Mysterio.

The stars brought some big smiles to the little patients, who donned their own "Spider-Man" gear and were treated to an advanced screening of the film.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" hits theatres Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and ABC7.
