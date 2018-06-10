ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI at Manhattan Beach checkpoint

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Manhattan Beach overnight, authorities said.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Manhattan Beach overnight, authorities said.

The 48-year-old was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he went through a checkpoint in the city at Artesia Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, police said.

Authorities said Vaughn, along with a passenger, were detained at the checkpoint. He was then subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.

His passenger was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both were booked into jail and then they posted bail.

Vaughn was issued a citation to appear in court, authorities said.
