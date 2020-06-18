Arts & Entertainment

'Avengers' alums Cumberbatch, Cheadle, Brolin to see stars unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron and LA DJ "Big Boy" are also among the stars to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame honors.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- A trio of stars who were part of Marvel's "Avengers" universe will be part of the Class of 2021 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Josh Brolin are just three of the 35 celebrities who will be given the honor in the coming year.

Other stars from the motion picture category who will see their stars unveiled include Morris Chestnut, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia La Beuof, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts, plus a joint star for "Love Story" stars, Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neal.

From the television category: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

The recording category is represented by the 'Chi-Lites,' Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, the Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood, and Charlie Parker, posthumously.

The live theater, live performance world will honor Sarah Brightman, and, posthumously, Luciano Pavarotti and August Wilson.

And from radio: longtime Los Angeles DJ "Big Boy."
