Wango Tango puts Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium through 1st concert test

It's the music industry's turn to see what the Banc of California Stadium has when it kicks off the stadium's first ever concert event Saturday night, iHeartRadio's Wango Tango. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
First the LAFC excited 22,000 screaming fans, winning its first game inside L.A.'s brand new Banc of California Stadium in April.

Now, it's the music industry's turn when it kicks off the stadium's first ever concert event Saturday night - iHeartRadio's Wango Tango.

Artists performing include Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Miguel, Meghan Trainor, The Backstreet Boys, Janelle Monáe, Sabrina Carpenter and Marshmello.

"What they've built here is an arena-like stadium in terms of the fan experience and the sight lines and the sound," said Adam Friedman, president of Banc of California Stadium.

Friedman gave Eyewitness News a tour of the $350-million facility, its various premium club sky boxes and steep upper deck seating built to give guests a special view of events.

The stage is now set, and final touches went up for the concert.

KIIS FM's JoJo Wright said the seats even have that "new car smell," and he's excited for Wango Tango to put the stadium through its first big live entertainment test.

"Picture this sort of at dusk: you know when the concert is kicking off, you'll see the concert going on, the music playing. You'll see the opening where you can see downtown, and there are some palm trees through this little view. It's just a beautiful stadium," he said.

For those who can't go to the concert Saturday evening, you can watch the broadcast on Freeform on Sunday at 8 p.m.
