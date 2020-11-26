alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded Thanksgiving message

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" released a pre-recorded Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek following his death from cancer.

Trebek, the beloved host of "Jeopardy!," was 80 years old.

The recording happened prior to Trebek losing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! tweeted the video Thursday.


"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen," Trebek said. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep the faith, we're going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

On November 19, "Jeopardy!" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic cancerthanksgivingalex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded PSA on pancreatic cancer
Jean Trebek posts wedding day photo after husband's death
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison shuts off power in SoCal neighborhoods
CHP removes activists from Caltrans-owned homes in El Sereno
LA County COVID-19 transmission hits highest rate since March
SoCal weather: High winds prompt red flag warning on Thanksgiving
Nevada seeing 1 new COVID-19 case per minute
Gunman arrested after 2 shot at Calabasas gated community
Women sought for defacing Buddhist temple statues in OC
Show More
Disney announces 4K additional layoffs amid ongoing Disneyland closure
How Abraham Lincoln helped shape the modern Thanksgiving
Michael Jordan donates $2M to Feeding America
Brawl breaks out at new In-N-Out in Colorado as customers line up for hours
LA County restaurant owners want new dining ban overturned
More TOP STORIES News