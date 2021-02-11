LIVE Tonight: ABC Daytime Back on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Beloved stars from All My Children, One Life to Live and General Hospital will reunite for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, a one-night-only streaming concert benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.This free streamed event can be watched here beginning at 8 pm Eastern on Thursday, February 11.The star-studded concert lineup is set to include performances by Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Tonya Pinkins, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey from All My Children; Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam, Brittany Underwood and Bree Williamson from One Life To Live; and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Steve Burton, Anthony Geary, Finola Hughes and Laura Wright from General Hospital. The View's Whoopi Goldberg will welcome the audience to the evening."This event is truly one of a kind," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "We are so thankful to the stars from ABC Daytime for joining us again as we relive moments from this delightful tradition, while helping to provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals and emergency support to those struggling during this ongoing pandemic."The private video chats, similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, will be on February 13.Among the lineup of stars eager to meet their fans in the virtual one-on-one chats are Kristen Alderson, Bradford Anderson, Melissa Archer, Melissa Claire Egan, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David A. Gregory, Catherine Hickland, Vincent Irizarry, Alicia Minshew, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, Walt Willey and Bree Williamson. More special guests may be added. The lineup is subject to change. Sign up now.From 2005-2011, the stars of ABC Daytime took the stage at New York City's Town Hall one night each year for ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares. The evening featured dynamic production numbers, heartfelt ballads and hilarious skits. Now, 10 years after that final performance, the iconic ABC Daytime actors revisit their performances as they help raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."It was such an incredible privilege and joy to join my fellow co-stars to perform in the seven ABC Daytime Salutes concerts to benefit Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS," said former All My Children star Susan Lucci. "There are no fans like ABC Daytime fans. Their love and support continue to astonish us. We can't wait to share these special performances with them and help raise money for so many in need during this difficult time."The streaming event will be directed by John Dietrich, who also directed each of the live stage performances.The event began in 2005 as a one-night benefit concert to celebrate All My Children's 35th Anniversary. With overwhelming support from fans, the event continued for six more years and included cast members from One Life to Live, General Hospital and co-hosts of The View. Over its seven-year run, ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares raised an incredible $1.85 million.