HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. Watch the brand-new #CaptainMarvel spot that aired during the big game. See it in theaters March 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/5ULr8WMKAX pic.twitter.com/NmwBaGKIks — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2019

“Some people move on. But not us.” Watch the brand-new #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the big game. See the film in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/nAdYyQW4ia — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2019

The Super Bowl wasn't just a big night for football fans, it was also a touchdown for Marvel fans.During the Sunday night broadcast, the studio released new television spots promoting two hotly anticipated upcoming releases: "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all."Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.Meanwhile, "Endgame" is the closely guarded conclusion to the "Infinity War" saga. In the first trailer , Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. "Infinity War" ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel's superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales."Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.