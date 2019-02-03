MARVEL

Marvel drops new 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Captain Marvel' spots during Super Bowl: WATCH

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," which Marvel released on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Marvel)

The Super Bowl wasn't just a big night for football fans, it was also a touchdown for Marvel fans.

During the Sunday night broadcast, the studio released new television spots promoting two hotly anticipated upcoming releases: "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."


Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.


Meanwhile, "Endgame" is the closely guarded conclusion to the "Infinity War" saga.

In the first trailer, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. "Infinity War" ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel's superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales.

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmarvelSuper Bowl 53super bowl commercialSuper Bowl
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
MARVEL
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
'I will always stand for love': Jussie Smollett performs in WeHo
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Yorba Linda: 2 killed, 2 hurt after plane crash sparks house fires
Super Bowl Sunday to see less heavy rain across SoCal
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
LA landmarks turn Rams blue for Super Bowl
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Boyle Heights hit-and-run caught on camera, suspect sought
Inmate recaptured after escaping Castaic detention facility
Show More
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
'I will always stand for love': Jussie Smollett performs in WeHo
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
More News