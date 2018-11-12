ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Toy Story 4': Watch the first teaser trailer

(Toy Story/Facebook)

Toy Story is taking fans to infinity and beyond with another installment out next year, and the first teaser trailer is finally here.


With the release of Toy Story 4, the beloved franchise will span more than two decades. The original film was released in 1995, with Toy Story 2 close behind in 1999. The third film, released in 2010, featured the protagonist, Andy, all grown up and going off to college.

Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody, told the BBC earlier this month that the new film would be emotional, saying of Pixar, "the emotional range of those movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting." He called the end of Toy Story 4 "a moment in history."

Toy Story 4 will hit theaters in the summer of 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymovie newstrailerstom hanks
Related
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 events worth checking out in Los Angeles this week
3 events to check out in West Hollywood this week
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire spreads to 85,500 acres, 15 percent containment
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Couple saves neighbors' Malibu homes from burning
Woolsey Fire prompts boil water notice for customers
Show More
Residents express concerns during Woolsey Fire town hall meeting
Member of Malibu City Council injured in Woolsey Fire
Brown says climate change will continue to affect CA wildfires
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
Strong winds put surrounding communities near Porter Ranch on edge
More News