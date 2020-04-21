Coronavirus

Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert: LIVE

Tony Bennett, Halsey, SZA, Charlie Puth among lineup
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- Join some of the New Jersey's biggest names as they both entertain you and remind you that we're all in this together...from a socially acceptable distance.

"Jersey 4 Jersey" will feature a star-studded lineup to raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic during a special one-hour event on Wednesday night.

Money raised benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Providing musical performances from their homes will be Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and SZA.

ABC Owned Television will stream the special starting at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT | 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 22. You'll be able to watch here and on our streaming apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Among the celebrities taking part are Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, and Jon Stewart.

"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

It will also be broadcast on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide and on the E Street Radio on SiriusXM.

The event will also honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, and remind everyone of the steps they should be doing to curb coronavirus transmission.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was launched March 24, 2020, to marshal resources to meet critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 within New Jersey.

In less than three weeks, more than $18 million has already been raised.

NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities, and 100% of every dollar received will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, go to NJPRF.org.
