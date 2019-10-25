Arts & Entertainment

Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event in Manhattan

MANHATTAN -- There's video of an intense confrontation after a woman spotted Harvey Weinstein at a charity event for actors at a Manhattan bar.

The audience member, Zoe Stuckless, who confronted the accused rapist was escorted out of the show moments later.

It happened at Downtime bar on the Lower East Side on Wednesday night.

The passionate confrontation came after comedian Kelly Bachman mentioned Weinstein's presence during her act, when she spotted him before going on stage.

"I said, 'Is that Harvey Weinstein? Like are you serious right now, is this Harvey Weinstein in this show that I'm about to perform on?'" Bachman said. "It felt like the air had been sucked out of the room, I felt triggered, I felt panicked, I felt traumatized."

Bachman also left after Weinstein was confronted.

The former Hollywood mogul, who is currently facing sex assault and rape charges, did not leave.

A spokesperson for Weinstein called the confrontation, "downright rude."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmanhattannew york citysex assaultharvey weinstein
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tick Fire forces more evacuations, destroys homes
4 fires erupt in SoCal amid red-flag conditions
Sepulveda Basin Fire burns 60 acres, 80% contained
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Castaic fire damages 3 homes, burns 20-acres
SoCal wildfire school closures list
2 dead, 3 injured after pickup truck crashes into tree in Simi Valley
Show More
Large pigs evacuated from Canyon Country sanctuary as Tick Fire burns
Suspect captured on video burglarizing vehicle in Irvine
Brush fire erupts in hills of Eagle Rock next to high school
Old Water Fire evacuations lifted in San Bernardino
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
More TOP STORIES News