'We don't need this': Jimmy Kimmel weighs in on Hyundai's plan to partner with Uber on flying taxi

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flying cars might seem like a good idea when it comes to easing traffic congestion in Southern California, but not to Jimmy Kimmel.
Kimmel weighed in on the issue during a segment on Wednesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," after Hyundai announced a plan to partner with Uber to create a flying taxi.
While showing a video of the concept model of the vehicle, Kimmel sarcastically joked that he was "sure that'll be no problem at all."
"Here's the thing. We already have a flying Uber. It's called Spirit Airlines. We don't need this."
