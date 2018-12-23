ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Welcome to Marwen' director explains how film captures power of performances with latest tech

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis uses all the state-of-the art wizardry in his latest film, "Welcome to Marwen."

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Robert Zemeckis, Oscar-winning director of "Forrest Gump," "Back to the Future" movies and "The Polar Express," uses all the state-of-the art wizardry in his latest film, "Welcome to Marwen."

"Welcome to Marwen" mixes performance-capture technology with live-action scenes. It's based on the true story of a man, played by Steve Carell, who was beaten to within an inch of his life, just for being different. The injuries haven taken away his memories.

To help cope with his new life, he creates a miniature world he calls Marwen.

The film moves back and forth from reality to fantasy.

Thanks to technology -- and plenty of research and development-- Zemeckis and his team brought it all to life, working hard to capture the emotional power of the performances.

"There was no animation all. All the dolls that are moving in this movie are absolute human performance," Zemeckis said. "And not one touch of animation because I didn't want it to be just a voice performance."

Zemeckis knows "Welcome to Marwen" is not an easy movie to describe. He calls it genre fluid because it has "kind of everything."

"Movies are supposed to take us to these other worlds and show us things that we can't see in real life," Zemeckis said. "And I think that's sort of like what a filmmaker's, you know, responsibility is -- to show us the world in a different way."

"Welcome to Marwen" is rated PG-13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapmoviesmovie news
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
ABC's full holiday programming schedule
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Go free this weekend with these 3 no-cost events in Los Angeles
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Borderline hero honored at Chargers game with sweet surprise
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Encino
1 killed, 1 wounded in Compton shooting
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
Video shows victim's moments before Glendale hit-and-run
1 killed, 3 firefighters injured in San Bernardino house fire
Person found dead in Jurupa Valley house fire
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
Show More
Indonesia tsunami leaves 168 dead, 745 injured
LA Chargers lose 22-10 to Baltimore Ravens
Passengers OK after small plane crash-lands in OC
WILD VIDEO: Car goes airborne, crashes into top of tunnel
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
More News