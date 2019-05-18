'American Idol' mentor Bobby Bones looks at this season's top three finalists

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bobby Bones has been part of this season of American Idol, serving as an in-house mentor for the Season 17 contestants. He's had a front row seat for each night of the competition. That gives him a unique perspective to break down the strengths, and weaknesses, of each of the finalists: Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg, and Laine Hardy."Laine knows exactly what he is, a rock and roll singer, and he's gonna do it again next week," said Bones. "And he's the heartthrob!"Bones thinks Hardy's weakness is that he does the same type of song each week.As for VanDenburg, he thinks she's the best singer on the show. But as far as a weakness, it's about connecting."I think she doesn't connect sometimes, she technically nails it, but not so much with the people," said Bones. "But I'm nitpicking because she's the best singer."Regarding Aranda, Bones thinks he's the best overall artist of the group. His weakness? Bones says it's his voice."Of the singers, he probably ranks third. Just straight singing. But the show's not a singing competition," said Bones. "It's who does America want to win? Who do they root for? Again, nitpicking the top three. They're all so different. But I think America got it right!"We'll find out who America votes to be the next "American Idol" when the final results are in... Sunday night, May 19th, on ABC.