What to do in Los Angeles this week, for $20 or less

Ian Sweet record release at the Lodge Room

Comedy night at The Hayworth

Midnight screening of 'The Silence of the Lambs'

Horror double feature at the Vista

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Los Angeles this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---Come out to the Lodge Room in Highland Park for a live musical performance by Ian Sweet, which is now a solo project of indie rocker Jilian Medford. The event will showcase her newest full-length album, "Crush Crusher," prior to its Oct. 26 release date.Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th$13Join classically trained vocalist-turned-comedian Eliot Glazer and special guest and "SNL" star Cecily Strong for Haunting Renditions -- his bi-coastal, monthly night of musical comedy. In a night of bad music made good, Glazer turns infamous pop songs into sweeping ballads.Glazer serves as a supervising producer on the TV Land series "Teachers," and his writing credits range from Comedy Central's "Broad City" to Fox's "The New Girl."Friday, Oct. 19, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 general admission; $20 at the doorJoin your friends at the Secret Movie Club for a thrilling 35mm midnight screening of "The Silence of the Lambs" -- the landmark horror classic starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.Friday, Oct. 19, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 20, 3 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75 (budget special)Just in time for Halloween, check out a horror double feature showcasing iconic movie classics "The Invisible Man" (1933) and "The Wolf Man" (1941) over at the Vista Theatre.The late-morning showing will run approximately two and a half hours in length, with a 10-minute intermission between films.Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75 (budget special)