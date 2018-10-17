ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to do in Los Angeles this week, for $20 or less

Vista Theatre. | Photo: Dora H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Los Angeles this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Ian Sweet record release at the Lodge Room





Come out to the Lodge Room in Highland Park for a live musical performance by Ian Sweet, which is now a solo project of indie rocker Jilian Medford. The event will showcase her newest full-length album, "Crush Crusher," prior to its Oct. 26 release date.

When: Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Admission: $13
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedy night at The Hayworth





Join classically trained vocalist-turned-comedian Eliot Glazer and special guest and "SNL" star Cecily Strong for Haunting Renditions -- his bi-coastal, monthly night of musical comedy. In a night of bad music made good, Glazer turns infamous pop songs into sweeping ballads.

Glazer serves as a supervising producer on the TV Land series "Teachers," and his writing credits range from Comedy Central's "Broad City" to Fox's "The New Girl."

When: Friday, Oct. 19, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15 general admission; $20 at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Midnight screening of 'The Silence of the Lambs'





Join your friends at the Secret Movie Club for a thrilling 35mm midnight screening of "The Silence of the Lambs" -- the landmark horror classic starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

When: Friday, Oct. 19, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 20, 3 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Admission: $12.75 (budget special)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Horror double feature at the Vista





Just in time for Halloween, check out a horror double feature showcasing iconic movie classics "The Invisible Man" (1933) and "The Wolf Man" (1941) over at the Vista Theatre.

The late-morning showing will run approximately two and a half hours in length, with a 10-minute intermission between films.

When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Admission: $12.75 (budget special)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
