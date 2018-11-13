What to do in Los Angeles this week, for $20 or less

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
A storytelling performance at the Hayworth
Friday night, join your friends at the Dynasty Typewriter for an interactive and entertaining storytelling performance featuring video, live music and additional audio/visual elements.
When: Friday, November 16, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $16-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rap newcomer Oliver Francis performs at Union Nightclub
Over at the Union Nightclub, check out a performance by Oliver Francis -- a newcomer to the rap industry whose best known songs include "Polo Socks" and "Stars."
When: Friday, November 16, 8-11:59 p.m.
Where: Union Nightclub, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $15-$60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A comedy great at the Vista Theatre
Visit the Vista this Friday night for a midnight screening of "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," a 35mm film featuring comedy legends Steve Martin and John Candy as they struggle to return home to their families for Thanksgiving.
When: Friday, November 16, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 2:30 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Admission: $12.75-$32.75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"The Adventures of Robin Hood"
"The Adventures of Robin Hood" returns to the big screen for a one-night-only event at the Vista Theatre. The 1938 great adventure film, directed by Michael Curtis, stars Errol Flynn, Olivia De Havilland and Claude Rains.
When: Saturday, November 17, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Admission: $12.75-$32.75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets