What to do in Los Angeles this week, for $20 or less

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Los Angeles this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---Friday night, join your friends at the Dynasty Typewriter for an interactive and entertaining storytelling performance featuring video, live music and additional audio/visual elements.Friday, November 16, 7:30-9 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$16-$20Over at the Union Nightclub, check out a performance by Oliver Francis -- a newcomer to the rap industry whose best known songs include "Polo Socks" and "Stars."Friday, November 16, 8-11:59 p.m.Union Nightclub, 4067 Pico Blvd.$15-$60Visit the Vista this Friday night for a midnight screening of "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," a 35mm film featuring comedy legends Steve Martin and John Candy as they struggle to return home to their families for Thanksgiving.Friday, November 16, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 2:30 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75-$32.75"The Adventures of Robin Hood" returns to the big screen for a one-night-only event at the Vista Theatre. The 1938 great adventure film, directed by Michael Curtis, stars Errol Flynn, Olivia De Havilland and Claude Rains.Saturday, November 17, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75-$32.75