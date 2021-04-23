Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland reopening 2021: What you need to know about tickets, park capacity and more

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are reopening, but there will be some changes. Here's what to expect.
By
What you need to know about Disneyland reopening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are reopening April 30th.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, however, some things will be different. So, what will that look like?

First, guests will be required to make online reservations in advance. Right now, admission is only available to California residents, in groups no larger than three households, and park capacity is limited to 25% under the state's orange tier.

For safety purposes, masks will be required for guests and cast members and temperature screenings will be mandatory for entry to some locations.

There will be temporary adjustments in place to promote physical distancing.

Fastpass and Disney Maxpass services are suspended for the time being and select attractions and certain experiences that draw large group gatherings such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, will also return at a later date.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, the updates made to prepare for this phased reopening were made based on guidance from health authorities such as the CDC and appropriate government agencies.

Click here to see a list of attractions that will be open.

