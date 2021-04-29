wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' gives away first-ever house to Mission Viejo teacher

"Well this is just nuts!" host Pat Sajak exclaimed after handing out the historic prize.
For the first time in its 46-year history, "Wheel of Fortune" gave away its first-ever house to an Orange County teacher.

Laura Trammell, who is a sixth-grade teacher from Mission Viejo, won the historic prize on Tuesday's episode.

After solving the puzzle, "I caught a glimpse," host Pat Sajak announced: "She caught a glimpse of her new home," revealing the prize on the envelope he was holding.

The house is part of the new Latitude Margaritaville community in Daytona, Beach Florida and is valued at $375,000, bringing Trammell's total winnings to $398,690.

"Well, this is just nuts!" Sajak exclaimed.

"I'm beyond excited," Trammell said. "I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it just happened."

Trammell won the prize during Home Sweet Home Week" of "Wheel of Fortune. In partnership with Latitude Margaritaville, the game show is also giving viewers the chance to win a new home with the Home Sweet Home Giveaway. Due to preemptions this week, viewers are able to enter any puzzle solution or word of their choice.

"Wheel of Fortune" airs weeknights on ABC7.
