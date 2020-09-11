Wil Wheaton offers virtual friendship in new indie movie, 'Rent-A-Pal'

HOLLYWOOD -- Many of us probably first met Wil Wheaton when he was just a kid starring in the much-loved movie, "Stand by Me." He's been acting, hosting, voicing roles on animated TV shows, and creating projects for about 40 years now.His latest movie is "Rent-A-Pal." It is centered on a lonely guy named David looking for love through a matchmaking company in 1990s. This is long before you could swipe right on a dating app and hope for a romantic connection. While David waits for a date, he picks up that bargain bin video... and discovers a BFF on VHS."I feel in love with the script almost immediately. I could not stop turning the pages. I could not wait to find out what happened with it," said Wheaton. "And the big question that I think that movie leaves unanswered is- does Andy exist at all or if he entirely in David's head? And I loved that about the script."These days, with people spending so much time interacting with others via computer, Wheaton says this may be the perfect time for this particular movie."Now that it is a regular part of our lives, I feel like there is this ability for the audience to relate to David and his loneliness and that desperate attempt to make a connection through the screen 'cuz I feel that myself," said Wheaton. "And I'm sure a lot of us feel that while we're quarantining and while we are limited in our social contact from our friends and loved ones.""Rent-A-Pal" becomes available on-demand on Friday, September