William H. Macy directs wife Felicity Huffman in dark comedy 'Krystal'

Acting couple William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman join forces in the new dark comedy "Krystal." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actor William H. Macy is also behind the camera for his new movie, "Krystal."

It's about an 18-year-old young man who falls in love with an older woman who's in recovery for addiction.

To get closer to her, he pretends he also has a problem.

"I'm a sucker for putting high tragedy and high comedy back-to-back," said Macy. "I think that makes them both better."

The film deals with some tough subject matter but it still needs to be funny. For Macy, that was the tricky part.

"It almost beat me. The tone is very, very delicate," said Macy. "But all credit goes to Will Aldis, who wrote the thing, and I think that why I wanted to do it. I would hope that even a person in the middle of an addiction crisis can watch this film, and laugh, and not feel challenged or shamed or something like that."

The impressive cast here includes Rosario Dawson, Nick Robinson, Kathy Bates, and William Fichtner.

Also part of the cast: Macy's wife, Felicity Huffman, who was happy to gush over her talented husband.

"With his creds as an actor, you know, and people see the work he does and how good he is in it, they go, well, he knows good work," said Huffman. "He knows how to produce it. I want to work with that guy."

"Krystal" is in theaters now in limited release.
