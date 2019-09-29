Arts & Entertainment

Send in your very own birthday wishes to former President Carter

President Jimmy Carter turns 95 in October and you can help him celebrate by sending in a special message.

The Carter Center is asking for everyone to help celebrate former President Carter's 95th birthday by sending in your own personal message.

Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924. After the death of George H. W. Bush, Carter became the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

You can send in your message here.



Carter already held the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

The footage attached to this story is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy carterbirthday
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Arrest made in vandalism on Korean comfort women in Glendale
Little League facility 'destroyed' by vandals in Marina del Rey
Off-duty Buena Park officer killed in 91 Fwy crash in Corona
1 dead, 4 others injured in solo Inglewood car crash
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
LA chargers beat Miami Dolphins with solid 20-pt lead
Show More
Several injured in two-car rollover crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Person hospitalized with more than 100 bee stings in Banning
LA Libros Festival celebrates bilingualism, diversity
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
More TOP STORIES News