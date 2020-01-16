Arts & Entertainment

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of 'The Rock,' dies at 75

Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died, World Wrestling Entertainment announced Wednesday. He was 75.

Johnson, the former World Tag Team Champion, teamed up with Tony Atlas as the Soul Patrol became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in the organization's history on Dec. 10, 1983, according to WWE.

In 1991, the "Soul Man" retired from the square ring.

Post-retirement, Johnson helped train his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who would go on to be one of the biggest stars in sports-entertainment.

In 2008, Johnson was inducted by The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentobituarywwepro wrestling
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
2 years of free tuition at Cal State universities if AB 1862 passes
LA crime rate dropped to lowest number in decades last year
A first look at Disneyland's new Star Wars ride
Procession held for off-duty sheriff's detective killed in Valley Village
Calabasas resident accused of posting hate-filled signs on condo balcony
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Show More
Gov. Newsom aiming to prevent deaths of animals in CA shelters
California may require beverage makers to handle recycling
Father arrested on child abuse charge after teen installs camera
LAPD probe expands into alleged falsification of traffic stop records
This Pacoima cafe puts Snickers in your burger
More TOP STORIES News