Arts & Entertainment

WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

By Brock Koller

Howard Finkel poses for a photo at WWE WrestleMania 28 Axxess event in Miami, Florida.

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized voices: longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel.

Finkel passed away at the age of 69, the WWE announced Thursday. A cause of death was not released.

In 1980, 'The Fink' became the first employee of the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE).

He is best known by wrestling fans for announcing new WWE champions by stretching the pronunciation of the word 'new' with a boisterous "and nnnneeeewww!"

His long tenure in WWE led him to introduce many famous names over the course of his career including The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, John Cena, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker.

His friends and colleagues have sent their condolences on social media.










Finkel, a native of Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaction news sportsentertainmentwwepro wrestlingfamous death
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County -- LIVE
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Southern California benefits from rain as northwest drought grows
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Danny Trejo donates meals to health care workers
Show More
Coronavirus: New health order issued for Long Beach nursing homes
Coronavirus: Alternate care facility opens in Pasadena
2 killed in blaze at Walnut home, fire officials say
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Concerns mount over coronavirus outbreak within LA homeless population
More TOP STORIES News