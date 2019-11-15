Arts & Entertainment

You can get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

If one of your favorite parts of the holidays is turning on the TV to watch some of your favorite Christmas-themed films, we may have found your dream job.

CenturyLink is looking to hire someone willing to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before the holiday.

Many people may do this for free but whoever the tech company hires will be paid $1,000.

While watching the film, CenturyLink expects their one-time employee to document their feelings during the movie marathon on social media.

The company is accepting applications through December 6.

You can apply here.
