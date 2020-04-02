Coronavirus

Company offers year's worth of Disney Plus, $200 gift card in 'dream job' giveaway amid physical distancing

For Disney movie buffs staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, a review company wants to pay you $200 and supply a year-long subscription to Disney+.

Reviews.org is offering the $200 Visa gift card and Disney+ subscription card, which is valid for new subscribers only, for simply sending an email.

RELATED: Coronavirus: With theaters closed, films from Universal, Disney released early for home viewing, streaming

The company wrote: "...we just want to give you some extra money and something entertaining to watch to help you get through the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19. We're all in this social distancing thing together. We want to make it a little easier for you."

Reviews.org is calling the offer the "Disney+ Dream Job."

Applicants must email giveaways@reviews.org with the subject "Dream Job" and tell them your name and favorite Disney movie.

RELATED: Natalie Portman, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ nature documentaries premiering in April

Ten winners will be chosen at random. Submissions close April 10, and winners will be notified April 13.

For more information, click here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
