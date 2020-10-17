You can rent out an entire AMC theater for $99

If you've ever wanted to rent out an entire movie theater, now is your chance.
AMC is renting out entire movie theaters for only $99!
Now, you can host a private screening for you and up to 19 other people at AMC theaters starting at 99 dollars plus tax.
You will have 32 films to choose from including family movies like "Monsters Inc." and "Shrek" and Halloween flicks like "Coco" and "Hocus Pocus."
The local theaters that are offering this deal are in Riverside, Tustin, and Thousand Oaks.
For more information, check out AMC's website.
