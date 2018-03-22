An LAPD bomb squad responded to a home in Leimert Park after a person reported receiving an envelope from the Austin area from an unknown sender.Police were able to examine the envelope and determine it was not a threat.Still the incident was a reminder of the nation's jittery nerves following a series of deadly package bombs in Austin.Police responded to the 4200 block of Bronson Avenue around 6:22 p.m. after receiving a report about a small FedEx package on a home's front porch.The person who called police was concerned because it originated from an unknown sender in Austin.The Texas city has been the site of multiple package bombings. The suspect in those incidents killed himself in an explosion on Wednesday as police were closing in on his vehicle. Officials are warning the public to be careful with packages from unknown senders.