Tiktok star Eric Howl sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Tiktok star, Eric Howl, sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer.

With almost three million followers, Howl is known to spread kindness and positivity on his TikTok account with the power of music.

Armed with his phone, the Philadelphia rapper randomly runs up to complete strangers and tries to get them to complete the lyrics to well-known songs.

While there are plenty of hits...there are also many misses. His goal is to interrupt people's day and remind them of the happiness and joy around them.

philadelphia
