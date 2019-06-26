Eric Trump says he was spit on at West Loop cocktail lounge The Aviary

CHICAGO -- President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump said the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge into custody after she spit on him.

Eric Trump told Breitbart News in a telephone interview that it was "purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems."

His comments came after reports of the alleged spitting incident Tuesday night at The Aviary in Chicago's West Loop area. The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment on behalf of the lounge.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that officers assisted the Secret Service with a "law enforcement matter" and deferred inquiries to the agency.


The Secret Service, White House and Trump Organization, which Eric Trump helps run, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Breitbart reported that Mr. Trump is not pressing charges.
