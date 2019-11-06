Jake Fire: Evac orders lifted after crews stop forward progress on Santa Clarita blaze

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations orders were lifted after fire crews stopped the forward progress on a fire that erupted in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze had prompted evacuations from homes and an elementary school.

Nine acres of brush were burning uphill near the 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive.

Michael McGrath Elementary School students were evacuated to Newhall Elementary School. Parents were asked to pick-up kids at Newhall Elementary. Master's College was also being evacuated.

Several water drops were made and extra resources were called in after flames jumped Dockweiler Drive.

Los Angeles County Fire responded to the 2nd alarm incident.

There were no reports of injuries or structure damage.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lockdown lifted at Mt. San Jacinto College after man with gun seen
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
DUI suspect in Long Beach crash that killed family is arrested again
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
SoCal's fire season could last through December, report says
Photo released of alleged kidnapping suspect in Willowbrook
Chris Brown hosts yard sale, posts Tarzana home address online
Show More
SPONSORED: SoCal mom nominated for ABC7's 'Pay it Forward' contest
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Borderline shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
More TOP STORIES News