Jake Fire: Evac orders lifted after crews stop forward progress on Santa Clarita blaze

#LASD is monitoring #JakeFire brushfire at 21500 Blk of Deputy Jake Drive, in #SantaClarita. Michael McGrath Elementary School students were evacuated to Newhall Elementary School, Parents please reunite and pick-up your kids at Newhall Elementary. @LACoFDPIO @santaclarita pic.twitter.com/y6N1GCkx5b — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 6, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations orders were lifted after fire crews stopped the forward progress on a fire that erupted in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon.The blaze had prompted evacuations from homes and an elementary school.Nine acres of brush were burning uphill near the 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive.Michael McGrath Elementary School students were evacuated to Newhall Elementary School. Parents were asked to pick-up kids at Newhall Elementary. Master's College was also being evacuated.Several water drops were made and extra resources were called in after flames jumped Dockweiler Drive.Los Angeles County Fire responded to the 2nd alarm incident.There were no reports of injuries or structure damage.