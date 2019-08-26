Evacuations ordered after fire erupts off 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock: WATCH LIVE

Evacuation orders in place on Glenoaks from Mount Carmel to Bywood, including all streets in between. @GlendaleFireCA @GlendalePD — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) August 26, 2019

EAGLE ROCK LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A brush fire off the 134 Freeway has all lanes closed in Eagle Rock near the Harvey Drive exit.There was fire on both sides of the freeway and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.Mandatory evacuation orders were placed on Glenoaks Boulevard from Mount Carmel Drive to Bywood Drive including all streets in between, according to the City of Glendale.The fire was reported to be 25 acres. Over 215 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department were assigned to the incident, with additional resources from Glendale Fire and Los Angeles County Fire. The cause of the fire is unknown. Helicopters from LAFD and LACF were conducting continuous water drops.There were no reports of structure damage or injuries. All lanes of the northbound 2 Freeway were also affected.