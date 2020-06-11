Lime Fire: Evacuation orders issued near Lake Piru in Ventura as blaze grows to 200 acres

By ABC7.com staff
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for an area near Lake Piru in Ventura County as firefighters worked to contain a fire that has grown to at least 200 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Lime Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon close to the Lake Piru campground, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At least 75 firefighters were working to suppress the flames but fire officials said it has the potential to grow to 1,000 acres. Twenty-five structures are threatened.

Resources that were being used to fight the nearby Elizabeth Fire, which broke out earlier in the day and scorched 250 acres, are being redirected to assist with the Lime Fire.

Fire crews say a brush fire near the city of Ventura burned about 50 acres Wednesday.



Evacuations are underway for the Piru Campground and some surrounding areas.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
