Lime Fire: Evacuation orders issued near Lake Piru in Ventura County as blaze grows to 400 acres

Evacuation orders were issued for an area near Lake Piru in Ventura County as firefighters work to contain a fire that has grown to at least 400 acres.
By ABC7.com staff
Evacuation orders were issued for an area near Lake Piru in Ventura County as firefighters worked to contain a fire that has grown to at least 400 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Lime Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon close to the Lake Piru campground, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At least 125 firefighters were working to suppress the flames but fire officials said it has the potential to grow to 1,000 acres. Twenty-five structures are threatened. Officials said containment was at 30%.

Resources that were being used to fight the nearby Elizabeth Fire, which broke out earlier in the day and scorched 250 acres, were redirected to assist with the Lime Fire.

Fire crews say a brush fire near the city of Ventura burned about 50 acres Wednesday.



Evacuation warnings were put in place for the Piru Campground and some surrounding areas.

