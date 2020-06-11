Lime Fire: Evacuation orders issued near Lake Piru in Ventura County as blaze grows to 400 acres

The blaze, dubbed the Lime Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon close to the Lake Piru campground, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
At least 125 firefighters were working to suppress the flames but fire officials said it has the potential to grow to 1,000 acres. Twenty-five structures are threatened. Officials said containment was at 30%.
Resources that were being used to fight the nearby Elizabeth Fire, which broke out earlier in the day and scorched 250 acres, were redirected to assist with the Lime Fire.
Evacuation warnings were put in place for the Piru Campground and some surrounding areas.
#LimeFire; the mandatory evacuation area has been posted to https://t.co/VfnPAZMp1x please go to the website to see if you are affected by this incident.