A Los Angeles Police Department station in South L.A. was temporarily evacuated and a bomb squad responded Friday morning after a suspicious device was discovered outside the building, authorities said.The evacuation was lifted when officers determined the object was a citronella candle that was brought to the location by a domestic violence victim.The incident occurred at the LAPD's 77th Street station at 7600 South Broadway, which was closed amid the investigation.The evacuation came the day after LAPD headquarters in downtown was evacuated for three hours after an envelope containing a powdery substance was found in the mail room. A hazardous materials team deemed the substance to be harmless.