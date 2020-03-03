Norco wildfire burns 100 acres after erupting in Santa Ana River bottom, prompting evacuation orders

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-driven wildfire erupted in the dry Santa Ana River bottom Tuesday morning in Norco, quickly spreading to at least 100 acres and prompting mandatory evacuations orders, officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of California Avenue and Grulla Court, according to Cal Fire Riverside, and went on to threaten some 500 homes.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, but news video from AIR7 HD showed flames approaching several hillside houses. Firefighters raced to protect the homes while helicopters performed water drops from overhead.

Evacuation orders were issued for the area north of North Drive, from Crestview Drive to California Avenue; and the area north of Eighth Street, east of Pedly Avenue and South of the Santa Ana River bottom, the agency said.

Evacuation centers were established at Corona High School, 1150 West 10th Street in Corona, and Jurupa Valley High School, 10551 Bellgrave Ave. in Jurupa Valley.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norcoriverside countybrush firewildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Tuesday: CA voters to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
How to find the nearest polling place on Super Tuesday
LAX power outage impacts operations in multiple terminals
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
CA homeowner scares off thieves with water-spraying device
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Show More
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Incumbent Jackie Lacey faces 2 challengers in race for LA County DA
El Camino College honors military legacy of Montford Point Marines
Long Beach students and parents celebrate re-opening of school playgrounds
LA Metro not changing cleaning practices amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News