Evacuation orders issued in Jurupa Valley as fire burns 35-40 acres

By ABC7.com staff
Evacuation warnings issued for Jurupa Valley fire

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Jurupa Valley as a brush fire burns 35-40 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom.

The Lake Fire was reported early Monday afternoon in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road in the river bottom. It was initially estimated at about three acres, but quickly grew to 35-40 acres.

Fire crews were able to get containment lines around the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Evacuation orders were issued in the early stages of the fire, and then downgraded to warnings later in the afternoon. But by 4 p.m., fire authority again upgraded them to orders and expanded the area that was impacted.

The evacuation orders were in place for residents south of Limonite Avenue to the river bottom, east of Downey Street and west of Avenue Juan Diaz.

That evacuation zone includes Indian Hills elementary school and the Jurupa Hills Country Club, as well as a church and shopping complex.

Crews used two water-dropping helicopters to slow the fire's progress.

