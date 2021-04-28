Evacuation orders lifted after fire near Castaic and Valencia burns 650 acres

By ABC7.com staff
Evacuation orders lifted after Castaic fire burns 650 acres

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire in the Castaic and Valencia area quickly spread to at least 650 acres, triggering mandatory evacuation orders and road closures in the area.

By around 10 p.m. the evacuation orders were being lifted as firefighters reported stopping the forward progress of the blaze and reaching at least 25% containment.

Earlier in the day, evacuations were ordered for residents north and west of West Hills Drive, north of Iron Village Drive, north and west of Tesoro Del Valle and north of Copper Hill Drive due to the North Fire, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station announced.
A voluntary evacuation order had been in place for the area of Rye Canyon Loop.

Road closures were in place for West Hills Drive from Iron Village Drive to the northern Copper Hill Drive entrance in Valencia.

The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. east of the 5 Freeway and northeast of the Wayside Canyon area in Castaic. It was named the North Fire. It later spread to the Valencia/Santa Clarita area.

The blaze was initially described as about 1 acre burning uphill in light to medium fuels.

The flames initially were burning near a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility that stores live weapons and ammunition. Firefighters were at that time advised to hold back for their own safety.

What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Within minutes the fire was estimated at 4-10 acres and then spread to 30 acres. By 4 p.m. it was estimated to have spread to 90 acres and then grew to at least 650 acres by 8 p.m.
Fixed wing aircraft, air tankers and helicopters were being used to battle the flames, along with ground crews.

The elevated fire weather danger remains in effect for L.A. and Ventura counties through Saturday amid warm temperatures, dry conditions and periods of gusty winds.

"It's kind of scary. It's not uncommon living here in Santa Clarita," said resident Rob Tapert. "Every other year, it seems like I'm doing this, but goes with the territory living so close to the so-called national forest over there."

No injuries were reported.

