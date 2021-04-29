Evacuation orders lifted after fire in Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village area burns 28 acres

Thousand Oaks fire burning near homes prompts evacuations

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire burning near homes in the Thousand Oaks - Westlake Village area spread to 28 acres, triggering mandatory evacuation orders Thursday afternoon.

By 6 p.m., firefighters reported stopping the forward progress of the blaze and evacuation orders were later lifted as crews reached 50% containment.

The Country Fire was first reported in the 500 block of Country Valley Road, near Westlake High School, around 3:30 p.m. Amid hot weather, the blaze grew to 10 acres in about 30 minutes.

Evacuations were previously ordered for the following areas:

- North of E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard on Lakeview Canyon Road and the open space to the west of Lindero Canyon Road
- Via Colinas, north of E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard
- Westlake High School

Road closures had also been in place for Thousand Oaks Boulevard between Lakeview Canyon and Via Merida, Lakeview Canyon Road, Via Colinas and Via Merida.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office were notifying residents of the evacuations and controlling traffic in the area.

About 60 firefighting resources responded as crews battled the blaze from the air and on the ground, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was being checked on at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

