Evacuations issued as 200-acre brush fire burns in San Bernardino

#HillsideFire - Lower Waterman Canyon. Currently 200 acres with rapid rate of spread. Evacuations of NPark neighborhood taking place now. @redcrossdts will be using #PacificHS as evacuation center. pic.twitter.com/WfjMFJW9zE — SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) October 31, 2019

San Bernardino (Update): #SBCoFD is entering Unified Command with #BDF and @SanBernardinoPD . The 4 Pre positioned strike teams requested to the incident. This will be the #HillSideFire . Structure defense being put in place. @SanBernardinoNF @CALFIREBDU — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 31, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire in San Bernardino that has burned 200 acres amid extreme red flag conditions early Thursday morning.San Bernardino County Fire responded to the area of Highway 18 and Lower Waterman Canyon at about 2:10 a.m. as strong winds carried the flames. Evacuation orders were issued as the fire threatened a neighborhood called North Park. An evacuation center was set up at Pacific High School.The blaze, called the Hillside Fire, was burning at a rapid rate of spread, officials said.It was not immediately known how many structures were threatened.Structure defense was being put in place as strike teams were requested.Video from the scene showed intense flames burning on a hill.