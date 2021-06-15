Evacuation orders lifted after brush fire in Lake Casitas area scorches 188 acres

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battle brush fire in Lake Casitas

LAKE CASITAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in the Lake Casitas area in Ventura County Monday afternoon, prompting some evacuations and a large response from firefighters.

Evacuation orders and road closures were lifted around 9:30 p.m. after the blaze charred 188 acres, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The VCFD reported the blaze was burning in light to medium brush and it quickly grew from 20 acres to 150 acres after it erupted around 4 p.m. The fire department said there was no immediate threat to structures.

Evacuations were later issued for the Santa Ana Creek and Cooper Canyon area north of Casitas Pass and Baldwin Road, west of of Ranch Road. Casitas Pass Road was also closed at Santa Ana Road, authorities said.

The fire, named the Casitas Fire, was holding at 30 acres, but the acreage was later updated to 150. Crews were battling the fire from the air and ground as white smoke billowed over the area.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

The fire comes as Southern California deals with a heat wave that is bringing increased fire risk to the region.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countyojaibrush fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom says vaccinated CA workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
Suspect arrested in hit-run death of Long Beach security guard
Aiden Leos to be memorialized at Orange County Zoo
SoCal heat wave expected to strain power grid
GA cashier shot, killed after argument over face masks: Sheriff
Family pays tribute to OC man beaten to death outside own home
SoCal forecast: Excessive heat warning to take effect
Show More
Former Delta flight attendant to face charges after LAX flight diverted
California reopens tomorrow - what changes?
Disneyland dropping mask policy for fully vaccinated guests starting June 15
Most Los Angeles city pools back open, just in time for heat wave
Newsom unveils new vacation vaccine incentive program
More TOP STORIES News