Massive fire spreading rapidly near Pismo Beach, residents being evacuated

The area of the fire grew from 5 acres to more than 300 acres within a couple of hours, feeding on stretches of dry grass and threatening homes and structures.
[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 15+ acres moderate to rapid rate of spread with some spotting. pic.twitter.com/sTpWyvwB3f— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020
The highway has been shut down from Shell Beach Road to Avila Beach Drive near Pismo Beach and an evacuation advisory has been issued for the Gragg Canyon Ranch area.
A resident sent us video of the fire raging on hillsides just behind rows of homes in the area. Sirens could be heard above the crackling of the flames, and thick smoke clouded the horizon.
Avoid shell/pismo beach areas. massive #fire in #pismobeach, 101N closed, evacuations starting, be safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Eiwyj00hlk— Hillary Mason (@hillarymasonjar) June 15, 2020
Additional fire engines and aircraft are on the way, and CAL FIRE released video of fire retardant being dropped on the flames by their aircraft.